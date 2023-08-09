‘Stop imposing Hindi on us’: DMK MP Kanimozhi on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, speaking in Lok Sabha on the second day of discussion on the no-confidence motion mved by the Opposition parties against the Narendra Modi government, urged the prime minister to stop “imposing” Hindi on South Indians.

DMK member Kanimozhi participates in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha (PTI)

Kanimozhi questioned PM Modi's decision of installing golden sceptre called 'Sengol' in the Parliament saying that the Prime Minister did not know Tamil Nadu history.

She said, “You (PM Modi) brought the sengol to the new Parliament with big pomp and show, saying it belongs to the Chola tradition. You don't know Tamil Nadu history properly. Have you heard about Pandiyan sengol? The Pandiyan sengol which burned and shattered when the king failed the people. Please stop imposing Hindi on us and read Cilappatikaram [earliest Tamil epic], it has a lot of lessons to teach you all.”

Speaking on the INDIA bloc delegation which visited violence-hit Manipur, Kanimozhi said that there were hundreds of relief camps in Manipur but there was no food.

She said during the no-confidence motion discussion, “We went there to say - INDIA (opposition bloc) stands with you (people of Manipur). We would like to see if the government stands with them.”

On the second day of discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Manipur issue.

Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha

During his speech in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue. He said the PM did not visit the northeastern state because for him, Manipur is not in India. "I am saying Manipur but the truth is there is nothing of Manipur left in Manipur. You have divided Manipur into two parts," he said during the discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

“You have killed Mother India in Manipur. My one mom is sitting here and the other mother has been killed in Manipur. Indian army can bring peace in Manipur in one day but you are not using them. You want our soldiers to die”, Gandhi said.

