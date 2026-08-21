DMK rejects Vijay’s free cars for 59 MLAs, Udhayanidhi Stalin says ‘government in debt’

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced free official vehicles for every legislator in the state, the opposition DMK on Friday rejected the offer, citing the state’s mounting debt.

LoP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks during the state Assembly session, in Chennai. (@tamilnaduassembly)

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Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin said all 59 DMK legislators had decided not to avail Vijay’s offer, news agency ANI reported.

"Since the TVK government has been saying from day one after assuming power that the government is in debt, all 59 DMK MLAs have decided not to avail this offer. We urge the government to provide free cars to MLAs only after verifying their election affidavits, whether they already own cars and what their financial status is," Udhayanidhi said.

Also Read: ₹1 lakh allowance for all Tamil Nadu MLAs">Vijay announces cars, ₹1 lakh allowance for all Tamil Nadu MLAs

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the proposal, saying the government should not spend public money on what he described as a luxury that was not a priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the proposal, saying the government should not spend public money on what he described as a luxury that was not a priority. {{/usCountry}}

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“The TVK government wants to splurge public money on luxury, which is not a priority.” “The CM said that the state coffers were wiped out when he took charge as the CM. Now, how will they fulfill this promise?” Annadurai asked.

Responding to DMK, Minister Adhav Arjuna defended the move, saying the Chief Minister intended to treat all MLAs equally. He pointed out that many MLAs from smaller parties such as the VCK and Communist parties are in poor financial condition, and said cars are not a luxury but a basic need for them to visit all areas in their constituencies, the report added.

First-time MLAs without personal vehicles

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In a suo motu response to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA LE Jothimani’s request on August 12 for a vehicle, after she found it difficult to travel to the Secretariat every day, the CM said several MLAs do not own a personal vehicle, making it difficult for them to inspect and review constituency work.

“I am pleased to announce that vehicles will be provided by the government to all members of the legislative assembly,” the CM said. “The government running an honest administration without bribery must fulfil the basic needs of its members,” he added.

Also Read: CM Vijay's Tamil Nadu govt to expand maternity leave from 12 weeks to 365 days for third child

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Vijay said a monthly allowance of ₹75,000 would be provided to cover expenses including driver salary, fuel and vehicle maintenance. Additionally, ₹25,000 would be provided to appoint an assistant for office work.

“...necessary amendments will be made to the relevant Act and official orders will be issued,” Vijay said. Salary, allowances and perks for legislators are regulated through a state-specific law.

(With inputs from agencies)