DMK slams CM’s ‘silence’ on Mekedatu dam, seeks all-party meet to protect TN’s rights

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Thursday criticised the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over its seemingly ambiguous stand on the contentious Mekedatu dam issue, demanding that the state government convene an all-party meeting to protect the state’s rights on sharing the Cauvery river water with Karnataka.

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The DMK will hold a protest meeting on the issue in Thanjavur on August 3, DMK chief, MK Stalin, said, adding that the demonstration will be led by state’s leader of opposition, and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin. The protest will focus on the farming community’s multiple demands including a fair share of the river’s water.

Condemning the ruling TVK’s “lethargy” in pressing for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu dam, Stalin said the DMK “will hold a massive protest on August 3 at 10 am in Thanjavur...”

The DMK protest on August 3 will coincide with the expected meeting between Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, and his Karnataka counterpart, DK Shivakumar, to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue in Bengaluru.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ever since the change of government in Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government has been actively pursuing the construction of the Mekedatu dam. On June 11, the Karnataka chief minister (D K Shivakumar) met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in person and submitted a memorandum seeking financial aid for Mekedatu. On the very next day, he demanded Union Jal Shakti minister (Raj Bhushan Chowdhary) seeking approval for the project,” Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ever since the change of government in Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government has been actively pursuing the construction of the Mekedatu dam. On June 11, the Karnataka chief minister (D K Shivakumar) met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in person and submitted a memorandum seeking financial aid for Mekedatu. On the very next day, he demanded Union Jal Shakti minister (Raj Bhushan Chowdhary) seeking approval for the project,” Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

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On July 27, Chowdhary said in the Rajya Sabha that approvals from lower riparian states like Tamil Nadu were not required to build the dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu, Stalin said. On the same day, Karnataka water resources minister Ramalinga Reddy said they would proceed with the dam’s construction and that the Tamil Nadu government’s permission was not required, Stalin said.

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He questioned Vijay’s silence on the Mekedatu issue.

Referring to Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar’s comment that Vijay has expressed desire to hold talks with him on behalf of Tamil Nadu, Stalin citing news reports, said Vijay would visit Karnataka on August 3 regarding this matter.

Under these circumstances, “...despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority ordering the release of our rightful share of Cauvery water, the Karnataka CM said it cannot be executed and again Vijay has still not commented on this matter,” Stalin said.

Alleging that there was no clarity on the functioning of the ruling TVK government, Stalin said, “various political parties including those supporting the chief minister as well as the farmers’ associations have submitted requests to the government calling for an all-party meeting. Yet the chief minister maintains silence.”

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Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) which has representation in the TVK government echoed similar view of the DMK demanding an all-party meeting.

Expressing shock that the Karnataka government refused to release water from the Cauvery even after the order issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said, “due to such a stubborn attitude of the DK Shivakumar government, a dangerous situation has arisen where agriculture across the entire delta region in Tamil Nadu might get affected.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, that the Vijay should not embark on his visit to the neighbouring state when DK Shivakumar is stating that his government would not release water.