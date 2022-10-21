DMK suspends leader who mocked new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Tami Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday announced the suspension of leader senior leader and spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan from the primary membership of the party, a move that comes just a day after he mocked ally Congress’s newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on Twitter.

In the post that has since been deleted, Radhakrishnan shared a meme that described Kharge as Manmohan Singh 2.0, a reference to the oft-repeated claims by the Congress’s rivals that the real power in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh was wielded by Sonia Gandhi.

DMK general secretary S Duraimurugan made the announcement of the action against Radhakrishnan on Friday.

Duraimurugan said Radhakrishnan was suspended from the primary membership and all other party positions for “violating party discipline and engaging in acts that bring disrepute to the party.”

The prompt and strict action against Radhakrishnan came days after chief minister and DMK boss MK Stalin cautioned his ministers and senior party leaders to be careful and not set off controversies by their statements.

“On the one hand I’m the leader of the DMK, on the other I’m the chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin told them on October 9 as he started his second tenure as DMK president. In the same speech, Stalin underlined that some of his party leaders were putting him in an embarrassing situation and giving him “sleepless nights”.

The note of caution was made in the backdrop of higher education minister K Ponmudi’s comment that appeared to belittle women for availing of the state government’s scheme for free bus travel. Last month, former minister and MP A Raja’s comment on Hindus and Shudras also provoked outrage.