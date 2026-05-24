DMK vows to 'never trust Congress again' over support to Vijay's TVK: 'Stabbed us in the back'

In a sharp attack on longtime ally Congress after its support to Vijay-led TVK, DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party had “stabbed the DMK in the back” after benefiting electorally from the alliance, and asserted that the Congress should “never” be trusted again.

Chennai: Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves after a meeting of the DMK's district secretaries, in Chennai, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI05_14_2026_000243A)(PTI)

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“For over 20 years, the Congress party rode on our backs. Today, they have stabbed us in the back. No one should ever forget this. We must never trust the Congress at any point in the future, nor should we ever let them come near us again,” Udhayanidhi said while addressing a DMK Youth Wing meeting on Saturday.

The Congress, which won five seats in the April 23 Assembly polls as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, extended support to Vijay-led TVK after the actor-politician’s party emerged as the single largest formation without a majority to form the government.

Also Read | Reel to real challenges for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Udhayanidhi on Congress role

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{{^usCountry}} Launching a blistering attack on the grand old party, Udhayanidhi said he once believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were the main reasons behind the BJP’s repeated electoral victories, but claimed the Congress itself was responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launching a blistering attack on the grand old party, Udhayanidhi said he once believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were the main reasons behind the BJP’s repeated electoral victories, but claimed the Congress itself was responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “But that is not the case. The main reason for the BJP's victories is the Congress party. That is clearly evident now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But that is not the case. The main reason for the BJP's victories is the Congress party. That is clearly evident now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling the DMK’s commitment to the alliance, Udhayanidhi said party workers had shed “blood and sweat” to ensure Congress victories in the name of protecting secularism and keeping the BJP out of Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the DMK’s commitment to the alliance, Udhayanidhi said party workers had shed “blood and sweat” to ensure Congress victories in the name of protecting secularism and keeping the BJP out of Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Even in this election, a virtually non-existent Congress managed to win five seats solely because of our leader's instructions and the tireless work of DMK cadres. But immediately after winning, they ran away for the sake of power, without even a courtesy intimation,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even in this election, a virtually non-existent Congress managed to win five seats solely because of our leader's instructions and the tireless work of DMK cadres. But immediately after winning, they ran away for the sake of power, without even a courtesy intimation,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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The DMK leader also called for introspection within the party following recent electoral setbacks, stressing the need for stronger social media outreach and better engagement at the household level.

“We campaigned outside, but I suspect we failed to campaign within our own homes. Before you go out to politicise strangers, talk politics with your family members and children in a language they understand,” he said.

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Congress hits back

Reacting to Udhayanidhi’s remarks, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “Congress had stood with DMK in difficult times…we had waited outside when they had a minority…his words are unacceptable. Congress has always stood with the secular alliance".

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"BJP was making the connecting call for DMK and AIADMK, which is against our principle…any understanding with BJP will not be tolerated by Congress…”

(With PTI inputs)

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