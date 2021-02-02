DMK walks out on first day of Tamil Nadu assembly session

The first day of the last assembly session under Tamil Nadu’s present regime on Tuesday saw high drama with the Opposition, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin arguing with Governor Banwarilal Purhoit and walking out before his customary speech. The DMK will boycott the entire session, Stalin told reporters after leading the walkout.

Stalin condemned the Governor’s inaction in deciding on the clemency of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case after the Cabinet had sent a resolution in 2019 for their release. “..,the Governor has not given any formal response nor created a situation for their release,” said Stalin. He also accused the Governor of colluding with chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami and his ministers in corruption. Last December, Stalin had submitted a 97-page document with graft charges against Palaniswami, his deputy O Paneerselvam and six ministers. “We submitted the complaint with evidence but he didn’t take any action.”

Stalin had attempted to raise issues before the Governor could start his address. Purohit urged him to wait and reacted by saying that Tamil Nadu got ₹1 lakh crore in the Union Budget presented a day ago. “This is a day to rejoice towards infrastructure,” Purohit said, which was also objected to by the DMK. “We are not here to discuss the Central government,” responded DMK’s general secretary Duraimurugan.

The Governor retaliated that he stated a fact. “I haven’t said anything wrong...Why are you shouting; getting angry on the contrary?” he told DMK members. Purohit urged the Opposition to cooperate as they were on their feet. “Mr Stalin, as leader of opposition, I’ve a request for you...this is the last session of this term. Take full advantage of it, take part in the debate,” Purohit said. “All of you senior leaders, you are one of the best orators, why don’t you use skills? I’ve a suggestion; if you want to register your protest, go out for five minutes and come back again.”

But Stalin led a walkout and later, Congress MLAs who had wrapped green scarves over their heads in support of agitating farmers, also left the assembly.

In his speech, the Governor lauded the state for its key achievements, including keeping the Covid-19 pandemic under control, receiving the Centre’s award for water management. He condemned the death of four fishermen who recently died after their boat collided with a Sri Lankan naval vessel and said that the Indian government is being proactive to bring back the remaining 12 fishermen from Lankan custody. He allayed concerns regarding the new National Education Policy stating that the two-language policy of the state will continue. The assembly session will conclude on February 5.