DMK's A Raja says don't push us to walk Periyar's path for separate Tamil Nadu, sparks row

A Raja, a senior leader of the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has urged the Centre to provide autonomy to Tamil Nadu and not push them to seek an independent country.

Raja, a former Union minister, was addressing a party meet of representatives of urban local bodies on Sunday when he made the remarks reportedly in the presence of Stalin.

“Though the icon of the Dravidian movement, Thanthai Periyar stood for an independent Tamil Nadu, the DMK moved away from it… Though the party accepted Periyar, backed integrity and democracy and said, 'long live India' and the party continues to stick to that line. I am telling Amit Shah and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) with utmost humility, I implore you in the presence of (our) leaders on the dais, our chief minister is journeying on the path of Anna (CN Annadurai, former chief minister and DMK founder), do not push us on the path of Periyar. Do not make us seek a separate country, give state autonomy and we will not rest till then," the Nilgiris MP said.

Raja's remark triggered sharp criticism on social media with many user slamming him for a 'separatist' comment, while others backed him.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi called the DMK leader's statement as the regional party's acceptance of failure of its Dravidian politics.

Ravi, who is in charge of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said the BJP's growth in the state has turned the heat on the ruling DMK there. "If they (DMK) are talking such things in Tamil Nadu after doing five decades of politics, it is clear that BJP's growth is turning the heat on them. Realising that their ideology has failed, they are talking about such things," Ravi said in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Tirupathi called Raja's remark as 'blatantly divisive'. "What is shocking and surprising is that chief minister MK Stalin remained a mute spectator. I condemn his silence. He has taken oath of office, affirming allegiance to the Constitution," he said.

Tamil Nadu's ruling party should understand that "India has created states for its administrative purposes and that is precisely what the Constitution says," Narayanan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran said Raja made it amply clear that the party travelled on the path of Anna, fully supporting India's integrity and the principles of democracy. The message sought to be conveyed by Raja was that Tamil Nadu should be given autonomy to work towards development and uphold its rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Party leader TKS Elangovan said Raja's remarks were out of frustration. “He made statement as they're not giving us powers. How do we run the state? They've taken power of levying taxes by way of GST. We have to decide on our expenditure without knowing the budget,” Elangovan said.

(With agency inputs)

