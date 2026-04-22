DMK’s S. Muthusamy seeks another term from Erode West in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections
S. Muthusamy's years of political and administrative experience make him an important candidate for the upcoming elections.
S. Muthusamy serves as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Prohibition and Excise and is a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, contesting from the Erode (West) constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Over the years, Muthusamy has served as a minister in various key departments such as Transport, Health, Housing and Urban Development, and Prohibition and Excise, handling important responsibilities in the state government.
His years of political and administrative experience make him an important candidate for the upcoming elections.
Muthusamy was previously aligned with the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as a former minister and organisation secretary. In 2010, he switched to DMK, marking a major turning point in his political career.
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5 Key Facts about S. Muthusamy
- For the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK is contesting all 234 constituencies across the state, including Erode (West), where S. Muthusamy is once again in the race. In recent elections, the DMK and AIADMK have had close races in the constituency. Muthusamy won the seat in 2021 with 100,757 votes (49.01%), beating AIADMK's K.V. Ramalingam by 22,089 votes. But in 2016, Ramalingam won the same seat, beating Muthusamy by 4,906 votes, showing how competitive the constituency is.
- Born in Erode district, S. Muthusamy belongs to the Kongu Vellala Gounder community, he entered politics in 1977 at the age of 29, contesting his first Assembly election as an AIADMK candidate. he secured consecutive victories in the early years of his career, establishing himself as a prominent leader in the region.
- Muthusamy began his political career with the AIADMK under M. G. Ramachandran, winning three consecutive elections from Erode between 1977 and 1984. His early rise in politics was closely linked to the party’s strong base of support in western Tamil Nadu and MGR’s mass appeal.
- In a major turning point in 2010, S. Muthusamy faced expulsion from the AIADMK after publicly questioning J. Jayalalithaa's leadership, marking a major turning point in his political career. However, within weeks, he joined the DMK and said that it was a change toward a party that better matched his values. He has stayed with the party since then without any major internal conflicts.
- Under his recent role handling the Prohibition and Excise department, he has faced criticism over the state’s dependence on liquor revenue through TASMAC, especially after incidents like the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in 2024, which raised concerns over enforcement and regulation.