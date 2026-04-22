DMK’s S. Muthusamy seeks another term from Erode West in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections

S. Muthusamy serves as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Prohibition and Excise and is a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, contesting from the Erode (West) constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Over the years, Muthusamy has served as a minister in various key departments such as Transport, Health, Housing and Urban Development, and Prohibition and Excise, handling important responsibilities in the state government.

DMK candidate for Erode West constituency S. Muthusamy(PTI)

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His years of political and administrative experience make him an important candidate for the upcoming elections.

Muthusamy was previously aligned with the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as a former minister and organisation secretary. In 2010, he switched to DMK, marking a major turning point in his political career.

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5 Key Facts about S. Muthusamy

For the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK is contesting all 234 constituencies across the state, including Erode (West), where S. Muthusamy is once again in the race. In recent elections, the DMK and AIADMK have had close races in the constituency. Muthusamy won the seat in 2021 with 100,757 votes (49.01%), beating AIADMK's K.V. Ramalingam by 22,089 votes. But in 2016, Ramalingam won the same seat, beating Muthusamy by 4,906 votes, showing how competitive the constituency is.

Born in Erode district, S. Muthusamy belongs to the Kongu Vellala Gounder community, he entered politics in 1977 at the age of 29, contesting his first Assembly election as an AIADMK candidate. he secured consecutive victories in the early years of his career, establishing himself as a prominent leader in the region.

Muthusamy began his political career with the AIADMK under M. G. Ramachandran, winning three consecutive elections from Erode between 1977 and 1984. His early rise in politics was closely linked to the party’s strong base of support in western Tamil Nadu and MGR’s mass appeal.

In a major turning point in 2010, S. Muthusamy faced expulsion from the AIADMK after publicly questioning J. Jayalalithaa's leadership, marking a major turning point in his political career. However, within weeks, he joined the DMK and said that it was a change toward a party that better matched his values. He has stayed with the party since then without any major internal conflicts.

Under his recent role handling the Prohibition and Excise department, he has faced criticism over the state’s dependence on liquor revenue through TASMAC, especially after incidents like the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in 2024, which raised concerns over enforcement and regulation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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