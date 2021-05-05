Home / India News / DMK's Stalin stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu
DMK's Stalin stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin called on Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and staked claim to form government in the state. Stalin was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:05 PM IST
DMK's Stalin meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu, principal secretary K N Nehru and organisation secretary R S Bharathi accompanied Stalin to the Raj Bhavan, a party release said.

Topics
dmk leader dravida munnetra kazagham mk stalin tamil nadu assembly
