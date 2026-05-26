DMRC begins work on elevated corridor plan in South Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated feasibility studies and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a network of elevated corridors, underpasses and road redesigns connecting Saket, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur.

The proposal includes a nearly 5-km elevated corridor from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg, along with another 1.1-km elevated stretch from Pul Prahladpur towards Badarpur.(HT Archive )

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The proposed project aims to improve connectivity between Sangam Vihar, Saket, Khanpur, Maa Anandmayee Marg, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur -- stretches that witness heavy congestion daily due to dense residential clusters, roadside parking and increasing vehicular pressure, according to an official.

This could improve daily commutes on South Delhi's heavily congested Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in the coming years.

The DPR and feasibility exercise for the proposed traffic overhaul -- comprising elevated roads, underpasses, subways and redesigned stretches is expected to be completed within four months and consultancy work for preparing the DPR has been estimated at around ₹1.47 crore, while the larger six-lane elevated corridor and underpass project is planned at an estimated cost of ₹1,471 crore.

He said the project is being planned as an integrated corridor alongside existing and proposed Delhi Metro infrastructure to minimise land use and improve traffic movement on one of south Delhi's busiest arterial roads.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal includes a nearly 5-km elevated corridor from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg, along with another 1.1-km elevated stretch from Pul Prahladpur towards Badarpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal includes a nearly 5-km elevated corridor from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg, along with another 1.1-km elevated stretch from Pul Prahladpur towards Badarpur. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An additional 1.9-km section between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Pul Prahladpur will be redesigned under the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) compliant street planning norms, according to the official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An additional 1.9-km section between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Pul Prahladpur will be redesigned under the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) compliant street planning norms, according to the official. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alignment is expected to connect major junctions and densely populated areas along MB Road, including Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Pul Prahladpur, while also integrating with existing flyovers and Metro corridors in the area, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alignment is expected to connect major junctions and densely populated areas along MB Road, including Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Pul Prahladpur, while also integrating with existing flyovers and Metro corridors in the area, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project would include elevated roads, underpasses, subways and tunnel components aimed at reducing bottlenecks and ensuring smoother traffic flow for commuters travelling between south Delhi and the Badarpur border, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project would include elevated roads, underpasses, subways and tunnel components aimed at reducing bottlenecks and ensuring smoother traffic flow for commuters travelling between south Delhi and the Badarpur border, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The present road capacity is inadequate to cater to the traffic demand," a PWD official had said earlier, adding that the project is aimed at ensuring free flow of traffic, reducing travel time, preventing traffic jams and saving fuel consumption.

According to the DMRC, the consultant will conduct traffic volume surveys, origin-destination studies, parking assessments and road safety audits before finalising the proposal. Detailed plans for pedestrian movement, parking management, service roads and multi-modal integration around Metro stations will also be prepared.

The DPR will additionally examine land acquisition requirements, utility shifting, environmental impact, tree transplantation and integration with agencies such as the National Highway Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Urban Art Commission and UTTIPEC.

In March, the Delhi government had approved the MB Road elevated corridor project and engaged DMRC for execution of the proposed six-lane elevated road and underpasses at an estimated cost of ₹1,471 crore.

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The proposal includes an elevated stretch from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar and another corridor from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur. A nearly 2.48-km six-lane elevated flyover above the Delhi Metro tunnel is also planned in the second phase.

The PWD is separately examining the feasibility of constructing a new road linking Maa Anandmayee Marg with Harkesh Nagar Metro station beneath the Metro viaduct.

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