DMRC issues revised metro timings for Diwali. Services to begin at 10 pm instead 11 pm on Sunday

DMRC issues revised metro timings for Diwali. Services to begin at 10 pm instead 11 pm on Sunday

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2023 08:39 PM IST

DMRC said that its services will commence from 6:00 a.m. on all lines except the Airport Express line which will commence services at 4:45 a.m.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced revised timings of its services on Sunday (Diwali). Taking to X, DMRC said that the last service will start at 10 pm instead of 11 pm on Sunday.

Delhi metro train(HT File)

Meanwhile, the timing of the services will remain the same in the morning. The services will commence from 6:00 a.m. on all lines except on the Airport Express line which will commence services at 4:45 a.m. “Metro train services will commence from 06:00 AM onwards on ALL LINES/SECTIONS and from 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line on this Sunday (Diwali),” DMRC wrote on X.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” it added further.

The DMRC services are usually operational till 11:00 p.m.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a similar notice on the occasion of Diwali last year. It said that the last metro train service on all DMRC corridors would start at 10 p.m. from terminal stations on account of the festival.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the DMRC announced a delay in metro rail services on the Pink Line on Wednesday. The delay was experienced on the line from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar.

“Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
diwali national capital region dmrc
