Doctor meets man on gay date in Varanasi, loses 8 lakh to nude pics blackmail

A 57-year-old doctor's meeting with a man at a hotel in Varanasi turned into an extortion ordeal after the latter allegedly clicked nude photos of him and demanded money. 57-year-old doctor blackmailed in Varanasi after hotel meet; nude photos used for extortion.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The doctor was allegedly blackmailed into paying ₹8 lakh to the accused, who later fled the spot. A case has been registered, and police are on the lookout for the accused, identified as Vikas, NDTV reported.

The doctor, who was staying at a hotel in Varanasi last Sunday, connected with Vikas on a gay dating app. He shared his phone number and hotel address with him and also asked him to bring beer bottles.

Vikas arrived at the hotel around 10 pm with beer and snacks, the complaint states. After spending some time together, Vikas told the doctor, “Such actions don't suit you at this age. You are in Shiv Nagri, don't do all this,” the report quoted the complaint as saying.

He then allegedly clicked the doctor’s nude photos and slapped him several times, NDTV quoted the police complaint as stating these details.

Vikas is accused of breaking a glass, pointing it at the doctor, and threatening to leak the nude photographs if he wasn’t paid. He also claimed to have political connections and links with anti-social elements who could get the doctor murdered.

Out of fear, the doctor used UPI and withdrew cash from an ATM to give Vikas a total of ₹8 lakh that night and the next morning.

Assistant commissioner of police Ishant Soni confirmed that the doctor, in his complaint, said he had been blackmailed by a man he met on a gay dating app.

“We have registered a case and action will be taken,” the officer said. The FIR has been registered under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with extortion, NDTV quoted the officer as saying.