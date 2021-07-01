Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Doctors' Day: PM Modi to address medical fraternity today

With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister has been in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on Thursday. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

In a tweet, PM Modi had earlier said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister has been in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.

PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, remembered Dr BC Roy. Speaking about doctors in the backdrop of Doctors' Day, PM Modi said, "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by Covid-19."

The Government of India had established Doctors' Day in 1991 to recognize the contributions of BC Roy. He played an important role in the establishment of Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the role of doctors in the progress of this nation.

