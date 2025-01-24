Doctors heckled and policemen beaten in East Burdwan hospital, 9 arrested

KOLKATA: Nine people have been arrested in connection with violence by relatives of a patient who allegedly heckled hospital staffers, attacked police personnel and vandalised hospital furniture at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in East Burdwan district late on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.. Junior doctors working in state-run hospitals and medical colleges had ceased work and sat on a hunger strike last year (For representation only)

A police constable, who was among those who tried to stop the relatives, has been admitted to the hospital in view of his injuries in the attack. The other police personnel were discharged after being administered first aid.

According to the hospital, an argument broke out shortly after a man, Samar Chakraborty, was brought to the hospital late on Thursday with injuries to his leg. His relatives accused the doctors of medical negligence.

“We had started the treatment when suddenly the patient’s relatives became agitated. Doctors and other hospital staff were heckled, and policemen were beaten. They also ransacked hospital furniture,” said Shakuntala Sarkar, superintendent of the hospital’s Anamoy wing, where the clash took place.

“We have arrested nine people. The investigation is ongoing, and the search for others is underway,” a senior officer of Shaktigarh police station said.

Thursday’s incident comes months after junior doctors working in state-run hospitals started an agitation after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and sought, among other demands, strengthening security and improving infrastructure at government hospitals.