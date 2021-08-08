Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Documents, digital devices’ seized in NIA raids in J&K terror funding case
india news

‘Documents, digital devices’ seized in NIA raids in J&K terror funding case

Raids were being conducted by NIA in Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Shopian, Ganderbal, Ramban and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:50 PM IST
NIA officers from Delhi are also taking part in the raids, considered to be one of the biggest crackdowns on JeI functionaries, the people aware of the developments said. (HT Photo/Representative use)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday launched raids at 46 locations across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, said people aware of the developments.

In raids being conducted simultaneously in Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Shopian, Ganderbal, Ramban and Baramulla districts, many incriminating documents and digital devices were seized from the premises of the banned Jamat-e-Islami functionaries, they said. Jamaat-e-Islami was banned by the Central government after Pulwama terror attack in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

NIA officers from Delhi are also taking part in the raids, considered to be one of the biggest crackdowns on JeI functionaries, the people quoted above added.

Among others, the houses of Gul Mohammad War in Manigam in Ganderbal, Zahoor Ahmad Rishi and Mehraj-ud-Din Rishi are being raided by the NIA, which is being assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the home department officials, they said. NIA is yet to issue a statement.

