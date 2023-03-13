Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to ‘emergency’; passenger dies

An IndiGo Airline Delhi-Doha flight, 6E-1736, was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan after a medical emergency. The passenger, a Nigerian, was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo Airline said.

IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. (Pic for representational purpose only)

“IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” IndiGo said.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Karachi confirmed that a flight of an Indian airline was going to Dubai from Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The pilot of the IndiGo flight sought emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency, which was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

The airline said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, 60, a native of Nigeria. The doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) issued the passengers' death certificate, according to a report in Pakistan-based ARY News.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said.

