The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year. India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 due to a complete pandemic-induced halt in air travel last summer for two months. (AP PHOTO)
Domestic air traffic now closer to pre-Covid-19 levels: Hardeep Singh Puri

  • At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.
By Neha Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said domestic air traffic was inching closer to pre-Covid levels with 2,90,518 passengers travelling on 2,360 flights on Friday.

In a tweet, Puri said, "2,90,518 passengers on 2,360 flights on 19 Feb is within touching distance of Pre-COVID numbers & marks revival of the domestic sector. From transporting essential & medical supplies, to movement of vaccines, civil aviation sector plays a key role in efforts against COVID19."

At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.

He added with domestic air traffic expected to increase further in the summer, the government may remove the fare band besides lifting other restrictions.

The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year. India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 due to a complete pandemic-induced halt in air travel last summer for two months.

Commercial passenger flights resumed operations from May 25 with restricted capacity. There has been a month-on-month increase in the number of air passengers from October.

The number of fliers increased from over 5.2 million in October to over 6.3 million in November and over 7.3 million in December.

The government has been operating special international flights under their Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble agreements.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for allegedly creating an online “toolkit” intended to help a section of farmers protesting against the government's three farm laws. (AFP PHOTO).
‘Just because I speak to a secessionist doesn’t make me one’: Disha to court

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”.
People register for FASTag at a Taswade toll plaza on the Pune-Bangalore national highway, in Karad on February 17.(PTI Photo)
Toll collection reaches 102 crore, free FASTags till March 1: Latest updates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST
FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and other senior leaders wave at party supporters during an election campaign ahead of the civic body election and district panchayat elections, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Gujarat civic polls 2021: 6 cities, including Ahmedabad, to go to polls tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is making a debut in Gujarat civic election and has fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.
The test rates had been revised following a downward revision in other states, the order said. Delhi and Gujarat are among some states which have reduced charges of RT- PCR test.(Bloomberg)
Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The Karnataka government had introduced similar travel restrictions on those arriving from Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bengaluru city earlier this week.
Activist Disha Ravi at a Delhi court on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Disha Ravi bail plea hearing: 'Is toolkit linked to R-Day violence?' asks judge

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The court will pronounce its order in Disha Ravi's bail plea on February 23. The police have accused the activist of creating a toolkit in favour of farmers' protest.
"We need to develop a mechanism where public and private sector actually start rolling out the vaccine at a large scale," Dr Guleria said.(PTI)
AIIMS chief calls for public-private partnership for rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:10 PM IST
AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said the vaccine is the only weapon available to gain immunity and help reduce mortality rate due to the infectious disease.
Ravi was sent to a three-day judicial custody on Friday after her five-day police custody had expired.(ANI Photo)
Disha Ravi’s bail plea hearing: Key points made in court

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:23 PM IST
During the hearing, the Delhi Police opposed Ravi’s bail plea. Representing the Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju stated that the toolkit got leaked on social media platforms and several parts of the document got deleted.
The aviation industry was one of the severely affected sectors due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year. India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low in 2020 due to a complete pandemic-induced halt in air travel last summer for two months. (AP PHOTO)
Domestic air traffic now closer to pre-Covid-19 levels: Hardeep Singh Puri

By Neha Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
BMC seals more than 1,300 buildings as Covid cases continue to surge in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.(PTI)
News updates from HT: TMC releases new slogan ahead of Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Organisers of PFI event booked after minister takes offence to Ram Mandir remark

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed appealed to the people not to donate money for the temple at the rally.
The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly is currently on.(File photo)
Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:55 PM IST
As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the opposition members rushed to the well, demanding an announcement from the government that all paddy bags would be procured from farmers in the next seven days.
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM AICC ON WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10, 2021** Saharanpur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chilkana in Saharanpur district, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000203B)(PTI)
'PM visited so many countries, but has no time to meet farmers': Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi once again claimed that the three new laws will finish the minimum support system.
Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee's Convener Vigyan Koirala appealed to the government to take measures against harassment of minority Gorkhas in the Kangpokpi district.(AP)
Abducted person rescued, one suspected apprehended in Imphal

ANI, Kangpokpi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
49-year-old Tikaram Rizal of Kalapahar Bazar under Kangpokpi Police Station was abducted on February 16 evening at around 8 by unknown armed miscreants demanding a ransom amount of 20 lakh.
Congress ministers riding camel along with State Congress party leaders and workers during a padyatra (Foot march) from their party office against the threefarm laws, in Jaipur on Saturday, 20 February 2021. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The party while protesting in Jaipur agitated against the Centre's three new farm laws and the surge in the prices of diesel and petrol.
