Domestic LPG prices hiked again, cross 1,000-mark in Delhi: report

Cooking gas LPG prices on Thursday rose for the second time this month by ₹3.50, taking LPG cylinder prices across the country over the ₹1,000-mark.

Domestic cylinder prices now:

From today, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will be available in Delhi and Mumbai for ₹1,003; and in Kolkata for ₹1,029; in Chennai, it will cost ₹1,018.5.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices from May 19 (source: livehindustan) Delhi ₹ 1,003 Mumbai ₹ 1,002 Kolkata ₹ 1,029 Chennai ₹ 1,018.5

Gas prices were hiked by ₹50 earlier on May 7 as well, due to which the LPG cylinder cost crossed the 1,000-mark in several cities barring the national capital. However, after today’s hike, Delhi too has crossed the mark. Sources say that in the last year, the domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to ₹1,003 from ₹809.

Commercial cylinder too expensive

A 19 kg LPG cylinder is now being sold for ₹2,354 in Delhi; 2,454 in Kolkata, 2,306 in Mumbai and 2,507 in Chennai. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders - the one used by establishments like hotels and restaurants - was increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹102.50 to ₹2,355.50. In the last year, the rate of commercial cylinders has reportedly gone up by ₹750.

The price-hike in LPG cylinders is seen at a time when the Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation grew at 7.8 per cent in April, the highest since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government assumed power in May 2014. The surge is also seen as a result of increased geopolitical tensions, the surge in transportation costs due to a hike in fuel prices.