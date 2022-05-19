Home / India News / Domestic LPG prices hiked again, cross 1,000-mark in Delhi: report
Domestic LPG prices hiked again, cross 1,000-mark in Delhi: report

  • The price-hike in LPG cylinders is seen at a time when the Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation grew at 7.8 per cent in April, the highest since  May 2014.
LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,003 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>809 in the last year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 08:22 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Cooking gas LPG prices on Thursday rose for the second time this month by 3.50, taking LPG cylinder prices across the country over the 1,000-mark.

Domestic cylinder prices now:

From today, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will be available in Delhi and Mumbai for 1,003; and in Kolkata for 1,029; in Chennai, it will cost 1,018.5.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices from May 19 (source: livehindustan)
Delhi 1,003
Mumbai 1,002
Kolkata 1,029
Chennai 1,018.5

Gas prices were hiked by 50 earlier on May 7 as well, due to which the LPG cylinder cost crossed the 1,000-mark in several cities barring the national capital. However, after today’s hike, Delhi too has crossed the mark. Sources say that in the last year, the domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to 1,003 from 809.

Commercial cylinder too expensive

A 19 kg LPG cylinder is now being sold for 2,354 in Delhi; 2,454 in Kolkata, 2,306 in Mumbai and 2,507 in Chennai. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders - the one used by establishments like hotels and restaurants - was increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by 102.50 to 2,355.50. In the last year, the rate of commercial cylinders has reportedly gone up by 750.

The price-hike in LPG cylinders is seen at a time when the Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation grew at 7.8 per cent in April, the highest since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government assumed power in May 2014. The surge is also seen as a result of increased geopolitical tensions, the surge in transportation costs due to a hike in fuel prices.

inflation new lpg price
