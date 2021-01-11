IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
india news

Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a Covid-19 induced lockdown.
By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day.(PTI)

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the number of domestic passengers is growing steadily, taking us even closer to the pre-Covid numbers, as the number of daily domestic passengers on flights has touched 2,73,845 on Sunday.

He said that this is a new high since operations resumed on May 25 last year.

"2,73,845 passengers on 2,179 flights yesterday is a new high since domestic flights resumed on 25 May 2020. This takes us even closer to the pre-Covid numbers. Flying has emerged as the chosen mode of transport which offers efficiency, safety and predictability," he tweeted.

The union minister further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day. Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a Covid-19 induced lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus hardeep singh puri aviation ministry
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.