Home / India News / Don’t force anyone to join Bharat Bandh, says farmers’ union

Don’t force anyone to join Bharat Bandh, says farmers’ union

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal), president Balbir Singh Rajewal said that emergency services will be allowed during the complete Bharat Bandh. The farmer union also stated that no political party will be allowed on the stage.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Singhu, Delhi-Haryana Border
Opposition parties have lent their support to the Bharat Bandh demonstration on December 8 called by farmers’ unions in protest against the new farm laws enacted by the central government.
Opposition parties have lent their support to the Bharat Bandh demonstration on December 8 called by farmers’ unions in protest against the new farm laws enacted by the central government.(PTI Photo)
         

Farmers’ union on Monday urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

“We appeal to farmers no to force anyone to observe Bharat Bandh. People are supporting our movement willingly. Even railway people will support the bandh. Four states business people are with us. We don’t have to go and tell that tomorrow is Bharat bandh,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal), president Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

Rajewal said that emergency services will be allowed during the complete Bharat Bandh. The farmer union also stated that no political party will be allowed on the stage.

“The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage,” said farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal while addressing the press conference.

Rajewal reiterated that government will have to accept the demands of the farmers and said, “We want nothing less than withdrawal of new farm laws.”

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers’ leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

