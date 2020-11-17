‘Don’t implement tourism policy’, industry bodies tell Goa govt

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 00:15 IST

Goa’s leading industry bodies have written to the state government asking it not to implement the recently approved Goa Tourism Policy and seeking that the board as envisioned by the policy be not constituted.

Expressing their dissatisfaction with the policy drawn by consultancy firm KPMG, the heads of the three associations - the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa and the Goa Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry -have asked the government to cease and desist from acting on the policy.

“After a series of joint meetings (we) are writing this letter to express our dissatisfaction about the Goa Tourism Policy 2020 and the structure of the Goa Tourism Board as per what was received by us,” the letter written by Manoj Caculo (GCCI president), Nilesh Shah (TTAG president) and Blaise Costa Bir, (CII president), said.

“It must therefore be of utmost importance that the Policy is formulated comprehensively and The Goa Tourism Board has a balanced representation of all key stakeholders in the trade, to facilitate sound decision making for the betterment of the tourism sector in the State of Goa” the joint letter states asking the Chief Minister to “make sure that no immediate decisions are taken for the long term while the Board is in the process of being formulated and to defer the proposed decision of the State Tourism Department for floating a tender for appointing of a PR agency to promote its activities and provide assistance at trade fairs.”

“We can work together to ensure that a well-structured Tourism Board is formulated that can help take informed decisions for the betterment of the tourism sector in Goa,” the industry honchos have said.

The Goa Tourism Policy was finalised after many delays by the Goa cabinet at the end of October.

KPMG billed the Goa government upwards of Rs 5-crore to draft the policy. But opposition members as well as some members of the ruling BJP have alleged that the money has been ‘wasted’ as the policy has made ‘vague’ and ‘generic’ recommendations for which an expensive consultant need not have been hired..