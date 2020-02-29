Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 14:19 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday advised students not to give open calls to riot-affected people in Delhi to come and stay in the campus.

“We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and the affected people need to be provided all possible help. Some students in our campus gave an open call to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. They are the same students who criticised saying that outsiders came into the campus and they were responsible for the incident that took place in January,” Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said there was no harm in providing humanitarian help to those affected by the riots but insisted that safety and security of the campus was paramount.

“Safety and security are also very important that is why we have advised our students that please don’t give open calls to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. Instead, you can collect essential items and materials from the campus and provide humanitarian help to the affected people and JNU administration will fully support. Right now the campus is peaceful and security is in place and there are no outsiders,” he added.

Kumar’s advice came a day after the university administration issued a notice advising students not to give an open call to Delhi violence victims to come and stay on the campus.

“It has been brought our notice that you have declared JNU open for shelter. This is to inform you that you have no legal right to make the JNU campus a ‘shelter’. You are strictly advised against any such activity failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you,” the notice on Friday said.

“…The administration has received several calls from the campus residents that are feeling very insecure due to the call given by you,” said the notice to JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and three other members of the union.

On Thursday, the JNUSU had given a call for riot-hit people to take shelter in the campus.

The riots in Northeast Delhi that rocked the capital for three days earlier this week have claimed at least 42 lives and left hundreds injured and many missing and have left a trail of destruction.