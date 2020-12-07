Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Will begin from 11am, don’t want to trouble common man, says BKU

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:57 IST

The Bharat bandh or the nationwide strike called by the farmers against the farm laws will begin at 11am and continue till 3pm on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said on Monday. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for the past 11 days. As the talks with the government have so far resulted futile, the protesting farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday.

“We don’t want to cause problems for a common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3pm,” BKU’s Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said.

During the strike, they are expected to block roads and services such as transport and banking may be affected. However, medical services like an ambulance or even weddings will go as usual.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav, stopped from joining ‘Kisan Yatra’, detained outside his Lucknow house

“It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don’t support some of the policies of the Govt of India,” Tikait added.

The next round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, with the farmers’ protests intensifying in Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters moving in and out of the Capital to use alternative routes to avoid traffic snarls. Commuters are likely to get caught in long traffic snarls because many of the city’s borders will remain shut for traffic movement, the traffic police warned.

The borders that are completely closed are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and the Chilla border, connecting Delhi and Noida, in east Delhi.