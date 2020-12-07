e-paper
Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside his house; over hundred SP workers protesting against farm laws arrested

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:32 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sit-in protest outside his residence in Lucknow after he was stopped from going to Kannauj to lead a farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, more than hundreds of workers of the party, who continued with their protest against the Centre’s three farm laws enacted earlier this year, were arrested in Kannauj.

Yadav also wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over the protests asking him to step in. “Apart from being a Lok Sabha member and Samajwadi Party national president, I had fulfilled my constitutional duty as UP chief minister. There was a pre-announced programme of mine in Kannauj in support of farmers. All preparations were in place. But on the instructions of the UP government, I was prevented from going to Kannauj,” he said.

He added that a heavy police force has been deployed at his house on Vikramaditya Marg. “The police even took my vehicle under their control. This undemocratic behaviour of the state government is not only an infringement of my rights as a citizen but also of special privileges as an LS member. Kindly interfere so that my right to my democratic duties is restored,” Yadav wrote.

