e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Shiv Sena supports Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers have said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands for repealing the farm laws are not met.

live-update Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers gathered at Singhu Border continue their protest against farm reform laws at Singhu Border near Delhi
Farmers gathered at Singhu Border continue their protest against farm reform laws at Singhu Border near Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

The opposition parties, including People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress and Shiv Sena have extended their support December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, enacted by the Parliament in September. The three laws seek to open up farm trade.

Farmers have said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8, the day of Bharat Bandh, if their demands for repealing the farm laws are not met. They are demanding that a special session of Parliament is called to repeal the laws. The next talks are scheduled to be held on December 9.

Follow live updates here:

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed: Delhi Traffic Police

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police

Shiv Sena supports ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers on December 8

Shiv Sena supports ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers on December 8, tweets party leader Sanjay Raut

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
2 held as interfaith couple tries to register marriage
2 held as interfaith couple tries to register marriage
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In