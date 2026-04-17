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Trump congratulates Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Delhi LG appointment, praises India-US role

Taranjit Singh Sandhu had taken the oath of office at Lok Niwas, administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 05:56 am IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, lauding the former ambassador’s contribution to strengthening India-US ties and wishing him success in his new role.

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, lauding the former ambassador’s contribution to strengthening India-US ties and wishing him success in his new role.(Truth Social/Donald Trump)

"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India relationship," Trump shared.

"Wishing him success in leading Delhi’s progress, and furthering global ties!," he added.

“Delhi has several stakeholders and Delhi has also been my ‘karmabhoomi’ (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together, we will work for Delhi’s development,” he said.

Referring to the broader national vision, he added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for India and Delhi is the Capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems.”

Welcoming the new Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government looked forward to working under his guidance. “I welcome the honourable LG. With his presence, the growth rate of Delhi’s development will increase,” Gupta said.

 
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