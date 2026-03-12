Taranjit Singh Sandhu assumes office as LG of Delhi, urges joint efforts for progress

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu was sworn in as the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi on Wednesday, and called for a “solution-oriented approach” across political lines to address the challenges faced by the national capital in his inaugural address. Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya with newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (Hindustan Times)

Sandhu was administered the oath of office at Lok Niwas by Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta accompanied him on the dais, while other ministers, as well as Union ministers, were present on the occasion.

Addressing media persons after the ceremony, Sandhu said that Delhi had long been associated with his professional life and emphasised the need for cooperation among all stakeholders. “Delhi has several stakeholders and Delhi has also been my ‘karmabhoomi’ (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together, we will work for Delhi’s development,” he said.

Referring to the broader national vision, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for India and Delhi is the Capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems.”

Earlier in the day, Sandhu met Union home minister Amit Shah and discussed issues related to governance and public service.

Welcoming the new lieutenant governor, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government looked forward to working under his guidance. “I welcome the honourable LG. With his presence, the growth rate of Delhi’s development will increase,” Gupta said.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the ceremony. “Attended the oath-taking of SandhuTaranjitS as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Congratulate him on his new responsibility. Confident he will serve the people of Delhi with fullest commitment,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also congratulated Sandhu on assuming office and highlighted his diplomatic background. According to a statement from the Assembly Secretariat, Gupta said Sandhu’s experience would contribute to governance in the national capital.

“The new LG’s vast diplomatic experience and unwavering commitment to public service will undoubtedly contribute greatly to the governance and development of the National Capital,” he said, while extending his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is considered one of India’s most experienced diplomats in United States affairs. He served multiple tenures at the Indian Mission in Washington DC, and was India’s Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024.

During his diplomatic career, he also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations from July 2005 to February 2009. The 63-year-old diplomat later entered electoral politics and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar in Punjab on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

His appointment is part of a wider administrative reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors across the country.