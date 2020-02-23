e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Pollachi master tailor to surprise President Donald Trump with a khadi shirt

Pollachi master tailor to surprise President Donald Trump with a khadi shirt

Vishwanathan had gifted such shirts to various political leaders, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers, the late K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai and also former President R Venkataraman, his family said.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Coimbatore
V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television many times and in photographs and has expressed confidence that the U.S. President would accept it and appreciate his gesture, family members said.
V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television many times and in photographs and has expressed confidence that the U.S. President would accept it and appreciate his gesture, family members said.(Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times)
         

A 90-year-old master tailor from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for U.S. President Donald Trump during his two day visit to India -- a white khadi shirt stitched by him.

V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television many times and in photographs and has expressed confidence that the U.S. President would accept it and appreciate his gesture, family members said.

The shirt has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi, marked to the U.S. Embassy, they said.

Vishwanathan had gifted such shirts to various political leaders, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers, the late K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai and also former President R Venkataraman, his family said.

He once ran a tailoring shop but does not do so now due to old age. At present, he trains budding tailors free of cost, they said.

tags
top news
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, UP’s Aligarh
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, UP’s Aligarh
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news