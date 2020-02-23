Pollachi master tailor to surprise President Donald Trump with a khadi shirt

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:40 IST

A 90-year-old master tailor from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for U.S. President Donald Trump during his two day visit to India -- a white khadi shirt stitched by him.

V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television many times and in photographs and has expressed confidence that the U.S. President would accept it and appreciate his gesture, family members said.

The shirt has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi, marked to the U.S. Embassy, they said.

Vishwanathan had gifted such shirts to various political leaders, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers, the late K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai and also former President R Venkataraman, his family said.

He once ran a tailoring shop but does not do so now due to old age. At present, he trains budding tailors free of cost, they said.