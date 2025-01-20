Donald Trump returns to White House, says 'golden age of America begins now'

Real estate mogul-turned-politician Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. At the star-studded oath event, Trump, who became the president for the second time, vowed that he will usher in the "golden age of America" and the country will "flourish and be respected" under his rule. US President Donald Trump, center, holds the hand of his wife Melania Trump.(AP)

Donald Trump reaffirmed his "America first" policy and promised to end what he called the "vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department".

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected. I will very simply put America first," he said after taking the oath.

"The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and government will end,” Trump added.

Donald Trump's order blitz

Ahead of the inauguration event, Donald Trump revealed his intention to challenge the status quo on polarising issues in the US, including debates on immigration and gender issues. His administration has pledged a blitz of immediate orders on immigration.

Trump is planning to bring a host of executive orders that seek to rebuild immigration policies, end asylum access, send troops to the southern border and end birthright citizenship.

Trump will also declare a national emergency at the US southern border with Mexico on Monday and announce plans to send additional armed forces to help secure the border.

He will likely issue executive orders slashing diversity, equity and inclusion programs and proclaiming that the U.S. federal government will only recognize two sexes, male and female.

Trump-Biden bonhomie

Republican Trump and outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden had earlier traveled by motorcade together to the Capitol. Earlier, they and their spouses met for a traditional tea at the White House.

"Welcome home," Biden said to Trump as he and First Lady Jill Biden greeted their successors at the front door to the presidential residence.

Who attended the Trump oath event?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all had prime seats in the Capitol alongside Trump's family and cabinet members.

Biden joined former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at the Capitol. Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush were there but ex-first lady Michelle Obama pointedly stayed away.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy.

Trump's poll journey

Trump, whose previous tenure ended with violence over denial to accept adverse poll results, registered a spectacular victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

In the run-up to the office, he faced two assassination attempts, two presidential impeachments and his criminal conviction.

JD Vance was sworn in as the vice president ahead of Trump.