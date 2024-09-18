Donald Trump says he will meet with PM Narendra Modi next week

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, news agency Reuters reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Donald Trump announced the meeting at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, while he was speaking about US trade with India. He gave no details on where they would meet, the report added.

The meeting between PM Modi with Donald Trump had not been previously reported.

Donald Trump is likely to meet with PM Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the United States from September 21 to 23. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Tuesday shared a detailed itinerary of Modi's US visit.

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shared a strong personal rapport during Trump's presidency (2017-2021), evident in events like the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston and “Namaste Trump” in India.

Their relationship bolstered US-India ties, especially in defence and strategic cooperation, with both leaders focused on countering China's growing influence. Despite occasional trade disputes, their partnership remained solid, fostering deeper security collaboration through initiatives like the “Quad”.

Trump's outreach to the Indian-American community, recognising its political significance, also played a role. Their time in office laid the groundwork for an enduring US-India strategic partnership based on mutual interests.

PM Modi's US visit

PM Narendra Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the MEA release said.

Modi will address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 in New York.

He will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the release said.

He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.