‘Reasonably decent news from India and Pak,’ says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the conflict between India and Pakistan will be coming to an end.

Speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said he had some “reasonably decent” news from India and Pakistan. He did not elaborate.

On Wednesday morning, Pakistan violated Indian airspace and attempted to target military establishments across the Line of Control. Indian Air Force foiled the Pakistan Air Force’s attempt and shot down one F-16 jet. The IAF also lost one fighter plane.

Also read:Enemy trying to destabilise us, says PM Modi amid flare up with Pakistan

The air space violation by Pakistani fighter aircraft comes a day after Indian Air Force jets flew across the Line of Control to blow up Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest terror camp.

World powers have urged restraint as tensions escalated this week after a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

Also read:Must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations: China to Pakistan

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:06 IST