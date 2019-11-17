‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:59 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who will be leading his Aam Aadmi Party for re-election in the assembly elections next year, retweeted American presidential candidate Bernie Sanders saying all the work the Democratic party senator is guaranteeing his electorate has already been done in Delhi in five years under his party’s rule.

“No one should struggle to pay bills because they got in an accident. No one should sell their house because they got cancer. No one with chronic illness should be in debt their whole life. We’re going to eliminate all past-due medical debt and guarantee health care to all,” Sanders tweeted Sunday.

In his retweet, Kejriwal commented that his party has already done in Delhi all the work that’s being promised by American political parties to their people.

“All the promises American political parties are making to fulfil if they win elections, we have done all this work in Delhi in last five years,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In 2018, the Aam Aadmi Party inaugurated the ‘Health for All’ scheme which helps people avail the facilities of high-end diagnostics, such as MRI and PET-CT, that are not available at government hospitals in private centres empanelled for this purpose at minimal costs.

The AAP government also runs a scheme that bears the treatment cost of people injured in accidents.

In 2015 ahead of the assembly polls, Kejriwal had promised to provide free electricity if his party came to power. After a sweeping mandate, he had made usage of up to 200 units of electricity free.

This year, Kejriwal had launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Kiraydaar Bilji Meter Yojana’, under which even a tenant will get up to 200 units of electricity for free.