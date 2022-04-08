Don't be mute spectators: Women's commission writes to UP Police on Sitapur ‘rape threat’ incident

The National Commission for Women on Friday took cognisance of the alleged incident of Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram, giving rape threats to Muslim women and wrote to UP DGP to register an FIR against the accused. "NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents," the commission said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hate speech, journalists beaten at 'Hindu Mahapanchayat'

A purported video of Bajrang Muni Das saying that if any Hindu woman is teased by any Muslim man, then he will rape a woman of that community is going viral on social media drawing strong condemnation. Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. As the mahanta gave the threat, the crowd cheered and clapped, as seen in the viral video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another viral video suggested that cops were also present at the area near Sheshe wali Masjid on April 2, when the seer gave his rape threat.

In the same video, Bajrang Muni Das said he was getting death threats from Muslims. The police present in the area might be part of his personal security as he has already been given police security.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "People talking like this in public about raping women of a certain community is not acceptable. We have written today itself to UP DGP & I'm going to take up this matter personally with him whether they are religious godmen or anybody, they should be taken to task."

"Women are their target, whether it's Hindu threatening Muslims or Muslims threatening Hindus. Though we're taking such complaints again & again & taking them up with Police, it seems cases aren't decreasing," the chairperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"TRIGGER WARNING! A Mahant in front of a Masjid in the presence of Police personals warns that He would K!dnap Muslim Women and Rs@pe them in Open. According to the locals near Sheshe wali Masjid, Khairabad, Sitapur. This happened on 2nd Apr 2022, 2 PM," journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair tweeted sharing the video. "It's been more than 5 days. No action against him by Police yet," he wrote.

The Sitapur police responded to his tweet and said that a probe has been initiated.