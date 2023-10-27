'Don't change him till Parliament polls': MK Stalin attacks Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi with sarcasm

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin intensified his attack against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Friday, as he sarcastically demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah "not to remove him" till the parliamentary elections. He said a "peddler of lies" who asked what Dravidam is, would "help us" (electorally). His attack comes a day after Raj Bhavan accused the local police of not registering its complaint in the 'petrol bomb' matter.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For the past two days, you all know what lies he (Tamil Governor RN Ravi) has been peddling. According to me, this person who is peddling lies and asking what Dravidam is, should continue being here. That is going to help us. I am requesting the Union government, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah, to not change him at least till the Parliament elections," he said, per ANI.

In a strongly worded statement, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday said the state police didn't register its complaint on the bomb issue and attempted to "dilute" the attack as mere vandalism. It further said a fair probe had been "killed" even before it started.

The BJP on Thursday demanded a probe by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the petrol bomb case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling DMK had said on Wednesday that the incident was condemnable and asserted the government would never allow such untoward incidents as it would bring disrepute to the regime.

"Police didn't register Raj Bhavan complaint on attack. Suo Moto diluted the attack as act of simple vandalism and in hurry got arrested accused remanded to jail at midnight waking up the magistrate and prevented detailed interrogation which could expose those behind attack. Fair investigation is killed before it began," Raj Bhavan wrote on X on Thursday.

A 42-year-old man had hurled a 'Molotov' cocktail at Raj Bhavan's main gate on Wednesday. Reacting to the incident, the BJP said the case should be handed over to the NIA or CBI as the Tamil Nadu police acted as per the diktats of people belonging to the ruling DMK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu law minister Regupathy on Thursday said the attack was part of a conspiracy to bring disrepute to the DMK government. He also claimed RN Ravi had been trying to incite hatred against the state government and campaigning like an Opposition leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON