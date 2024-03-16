Don't cross red line, star campaigners responsible: EC's 10-point advisory to political parties

As the Election Commission on Saturday announced the marathon schedule for Lok Sabha election, assembly elections and bypolls to be held across the country between April and June, the commissioner said it asked all the political parties to not cross the red line in connection with hate speech, abuses hurled during the campaigning. In a 10-point advisory, the EC told the star campaigners will be responsible for maintaining decorum. Star campaigners are celebrities roped in by the candidates for campaigning in their respective constituencies. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the Lok Sabha, Assembly and by-poll dates (AFP)

Election Commission will be ruthless if violence takes place: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here is the EC's 10-point advisory to political parties

To foster political discourse which inspires rather than divide

2. Issue-based campaigning

3. No hate speeches

4. No caste or religious appeals

5. No criticism of any aspect of private life

6. Pattern of past model code of conduct violations to prepare grounds for civilised campaigning in General Election 2024

7. To refrain from unverified and misleading advertisement

8. No masquerading of advertisement as news

9. Restraint on social media posts vilifying/insulting rivals

10. Responsibility on star campaigning to maintain decorum.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4. The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.