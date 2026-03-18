Don’t disrespect House’s authority: Siddaramaiah censures govt departments

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has warned ministers and senior officials against undermining the authority of the legislature, a day after Karnataka legislative assembly speaker UT Khader walked out after adjourning the session over his displeasure at the lack of responses to questions posed by legislators. Siddaramaiah (PTI)

In a letter sent after the Assembly sitting on March 16, the chief minister wrote, “A list of department-wise questions that have remained unanswered from the 1st Session to the 9th Session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly (2023–26) has been prepared. It has been observed that, as of the Assembly sitting held on March 16, 2026, out of 245 questions, only 90 have been answered so far.”

He warned that the failure to provide timely replies was hampering legislators’ ability to participate in proceedings. “This has not only caused serious embarrassment to the government but has also undermined the rights of the legislators and the dignity of the House,” he said.

The chief minister directed departmental secretaries to immediately explain the delays and instructed that pending responses be communicated directly to concerned legislators along with a clear timeline.

Chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh also issued show-cause notices to seven senior IAS officers, including an additional chief secretary, citing similar concerns. She noted that delays in furnishing replies had inconvenienced legislators, embarrassed the government and undermined the dignity of the Assembly.

The political fallout has been swift. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the government of administrative failure and disregard for legislative accountability.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka said the situation pointed to a deeper breakdown. “This is not a mistake. This is not an administrative lapse. This is institutional arrogance and complete contempt for democracy. It exposes a deeper crisis. Chief minister Siddaramaiah has completely lost control over his own cabinet and the state bureaucracy,” he said.

“When ministers cannot even prepare written replies to MLAs, it reflects a government that is disorganised, directionless and unaccountable,” he added.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra referred to the legislature the “temple of democracy” and argued that unanswered questions amounted to a betrayal of the public.

“Ministers who won’t show up. Ministers who show up but bring no answers. An administration fast asleep while the state burns through its borrowed billions. A reconciliation meeting from the CM is not enough. An apology to the people of Karnataka is the bare minimum,” Vijayendra said.

He also alleged that the government had disrespected the speaker’s office and elected representatives. “A government that cannot answer questions in the House has no moral right to remain in power,” he said.

The issue has been building for months. According to those aware of the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, nearly 600 questions raised by members between 2023 and 2026 remain unanswered. The backlog spans departments, with low response rates in key sectors.

Data shared by the government shows uneven performance across departments. While animal husbandry and fisheries answered 31 of 35 questions, the revenue department responded to 20 of 91 questions, housing to 4 of 31, and minority welfare, Haj and Wakf to 4 of 21.