Don't dress up Hindu kids as Santa, says VHP; ‘Krishna, Buddha okay but not…’

In Madhya Pradesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has asked the schools to not ask Hindu students to dress up as Santa Claus and bring Christmas trees without their parents' permission. In a statement, the VHP said it was made aware of some incidents where some schools in the state were forcing students to dress up as Santa Claus for Christmas celebrations. This is an attack on Hindu culture, the VHP said adding that Hindu children can be dressed up as Ram, Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Govind Singh but not Santa. "Bharat is the land of saints, not Santa," the statement said, as reported by PTI.

"Therefore, all the schools are requested not to dress up Hindu children as Santa Claus without the prior permission of the parents and if any school does so, VHP will take statutory legal action against the school concerned," the statement added.

The outfit recently objected to Telangana health director G Srinivasa Rao's comment that Jesus Christ eradicated Covid and demanded his resignation. "Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands the resignation of Director of Health, Srinivasa Rao Gadala. His statement has hurt the sentiments of the majority of Hindus. He has insulted all the gods and goddesses of the Hindu religion. We demand the Telangana Government, Chief Minister KCR and Health Minister Harish Rao that he should be removed from his designation," VHP Telangana spokesperson Balaswamy said to ANI.

Srinivasa Rao, however, clarified that his statement was misrepresented and in his speech, he said Covid was defeated by the government's initiative, the cooperation of all health workers and because of the prayers of all people from all religions.

(With agency inputs)

