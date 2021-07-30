Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Don’t exhaust patience of House: Venkaiah Naidu warns MPs
india news

Don’t exhaust patience of House: Venkaiah Naidu warns MPs

His comments came after at least nine Congress leaders tore placards with protest messages on them and threw them in Lok Sabha on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the House on Friday, July 30. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday warned lawmakers of action if they do not follow decorum. Naidu said it has been brought to his notice that some members were blowing whistles in the House while proceedings were on and using placards and standing in front of ministers.

His comments came after at least nine Congress leaders tore placards with protest messages on them and threw them in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. An unidentified lawmaker blew a whistle in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition protested over the alleged Pegasus snooping and the three farm laws.

Naidu made the remarks as soon as the House assembled for the day.

Also Watch | ‘MPs whistling...Not a bazaar’: RS Chairman lashes out amid Parliament ruckus

Such actions were taking the House to a new low, he said. “There are two ways to deal with this. Allow the House to become a bazaar or take action (against those not following decorum),” Naidu said.

“I feel sorry to say this from the podium…I never expected my members to go that level.” Naidu said protesting, walking out and opposing the government were part of the proceedings, but the dignity and traditions of the House have to be followed.

He warned the members that patience has its limit, and no one should “exhaust the patience of the House.”

The Opposition continued to protest over the snooping and the three farm laws, leading to two adjournments in the pre-lunch session. Several members trooped into the Well of the House with placards and raised slogans against the government. The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19. Some bills have been passed without any discussion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP