Don't forget Swachh Bharat amid Covid-19, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during the 80th edition of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme, asked the people not to forget the Swachh Bharat initiative amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. "Over 62 crore people have been vaccinated in the country. We must continue to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. My dear countrymen, during this Corona period, the myriad aspects of cleanliness that I should have touched upon; I feel, perhaps, that it saw a decrease. I also feel that we should not let the cleanliness campaign diminish even at the slightest," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister appreciated the initiatives towards creating a 'Swachh Bharat'. Reiterating the Centre’s commitment towards the Swachh Bharat initiative, the Prime Minister hailed Indore for retaining the top position in India’s ‘Swachhata’ ranking for the last few years. “Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a ‘Water Plus City’. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of ‘Water Plus’ cities,” Modi added.

In his 78th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, PM Modi had urged the people to shun Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy and ensure jabs to them and their family members to protect themselves from the coronavirus. “Don’t believe in such rumours and make people aware of the benefit of the drive being run by the government to contain the spread of the deadly disease,” he had said.

Extending greetings for Krishna Janmashtami, PM Modi urged the countrymen to carry forward the great traditions of the nation. He said "The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponary. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there! But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people."

The Prime Minister further mentioned Jadurani Dasi, a US citizen and shared her conversation with him. "Jadurani Dasi ji is American and is connected to ISKCON, connected to Hare Krishna movement and one of her major specialities is that she is skilled in Bhakti Arts. I had a long chat with her, but I want you to listen to some parts of it," he said.

He said that when the people of the world pay heed to Indian spiritual systems and philosophy today, then the nation also has a responsibility to carry forward these great traditions.