‘Don’t get into all of this’: Murdered Bajrang Dal activist’s sister’s appeal

The sister of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker Harsha who was killed on Sunday night in Shivamogga on Tuesday made an impassioned plea for people to stay away from political agendas.

In a video that appeared on social media on Tuesday, Harsha’s sister Ashwini said: “For going on about Hindu and Hindutva, my younger brother is lying in that state. Am asking all my brothers with folded hands, whether you are Muslim or Hindu, be good children to your parents and do not get into all of this.”

As political leaders and the media make a beeline for their residence, Harsha’s family is still coming to terms with their loss. Ashwini carried out some rituals for her brother on Tuesday.

“He never shared any of this (his work with Bajrang Dal) at home as he feared it would scare us. He would only share the good things,” Ashwini told HT about Harsha’s 7-8 year tryst with the right-wing outfit.

Harsha’s death has become a key platform for divisive politics in the district, an otherwise quiet, picturesque region in the heart of Karnataka’s Malnad.

Close relative Murali Krishna, who now stands guard outside the modest home of the family, said Harsha received some threats but he never carried his troubles home. “For about 2-3 years, he was probably targeted,” he said.

Harsha’s mother is distraught and has had barely any time to grieve for her only son, constantly hounded by visiting political leaders, media and law enforcement officials. His father, a tailor, underwent an eye operation five days ago.

A total of six people have been arrested and 12 are being questioned by the state police in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The district witnessed widespread violence on Monday as a mobs attacked primarily Muslim residential areas, pelting stones, damaging cars and assaulting people as a form of retaliation for the murder of Harsha.