Don’t have any more proof to share against Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, on Wednesday, submitted an affidavit through his lawyer before the justice (retired) Kailas Uttamchand Chandiwal inquiry commission stating that he does not have any more evidence to share against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, whom he accused of corruption.

The affidavit, filed last month by Singh’s power of attorney, reiterates the stand that he had taken earlier before the commission. Singh’s lawyer on Wednesday confirmed that the senior IPS officer submitted the affidavit in a previous hearing of the commission.

Special public prosecutor, Shishir Hirey, appearing for the inquiry commission said, “Param Bir Singh has refused to give any more evidence in the matter, over and above what he had said in the letter written to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) making serious corruption allegations against Deshmukh. He is also not ready for cross-examining any witness.”

In March this year, the Maharashtra government formed the one-member commission of retired Justice Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe Singh’s allegations against Deshmukh. The former Mumbai police commissioner has been untraceable since past few months.Despite the commission issuing multiple summons and a bailable warrant against Singh, he has not appeared before the it so far.

The commission had thrice imposed fines of ₹5,000 in June and ₹25,000 each on two other occasions on Singh for failing to appear before it.

Last week, rhe courts in Mumbai and Thane have issued non-bailable warrants against Singh, who faces five FIRs. A look-out circular (LOC) has also been issued against him.

Deshmukh resigned from the post of Maharashtra home minister in April this year after the corruption allegations. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by Singh.

Deshmukh was on Monday arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police. He was on Tuesday remanded in the ED’s custody till November 6

