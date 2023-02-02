Don’t issue birth, death certificates to undocumented immigrants: Mizoram govt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 02, 2023 02:14 PM IST

The order came amid an influx of refugees from Myanmar into Mizoram following the military coup in that country

There has been an influx of refugees from Myanmar since the military coup there. (AP)
ByUtpal Parashar

The Mizoram government has issued an order directing authorities against issuing birth and death certificates to refugees and undocumented immigrants from countries such as Myanmar to ensure there are no claims of citizenship from them.

The order came amid an influx of refugees from Myanmar since March last year following the military coup in that country. Around 40,000 people from Myanmar are estimated to be living in the state. Hundreds of refugees from Bangladesh have also recently entered Mizoram.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Mizoram’s economics and statistics department directed authorities to cancel registrations of births and deaths of undocumented immigrants and refugees if done earlier.

B Lalrinhlua, the department’s director, said an interdepartmental coordination committee in October decided against registering births and deaths of those who illegally entered the state from another country. “Chief minister Zoramthanga approved the decision recently and [after] that our department issued the order on January 31.”

Refugees from Myanmar have been staying at 60 relief camps in the state. Many are them stay outside as well. Most of the refugees have been issued identity cards and their children are studying in schools in the state.

Lalrinhlua said they have to be careful about the refugees. “We may give them shelter and food, but they are not Indians. If we start providing them with birth and death certificates, tomorrow they might claim citizenship. This is being done for the betterment of Mizoram.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

