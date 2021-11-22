Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Don't just raise Ram slogans, follow his path too: Mohan Bhagwat
Don’t just raise Ram slogans, follow his path too: Mohan Bhagwat

"Nowadays, we raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it but we should also follow the path shown by Lord Ram," Mohan Bhagwat said.
RSS chief Mohan Bhawat on Sunday said one should not just raise Ram slogans but also follow his path.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Public service is not only about raising slogans but also requires one to be conscious and work on the ground, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

Speaking at an award function organised by Sant Eshwer Foundation in association with Sewa Bharti, an offshoot of the Sangh, Bhagwat said it was not enough to raise slogans in praise of Ram, but efforts must also be made to emulate him.

“Nowadays, we raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it but we should also follow the path shown by Lord Ram,” the 71-year-old said.

Bhagwat said that the Indian civilization survived many odds and continued to move forward as it believed in taking everyone along.

“There a tradition from the time of Vedas that assumes entire India belongs to you. This compassion towards this land which we treat as our motherland and all those born here as our siblings…If we work with this compassion there is nothing which can stop India from growing at a desired pace,” he said.

While the opponents of the RSS accuse it of fostering a communal sentiment, the RSS chief said Indian society does not oppose anyone based on their faith.

