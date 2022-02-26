‘Don't move to border posts without coordination': India to citizens in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the situation at border chekpoints is “sensitive”, and the citizens trying to leave the country should not move ahead without coordination with government officials, India said on Saturday in the latest statement as it tries to step up the evacuation efforts. About 16,000 Indians are reported to be in Ukraine that was attacked by Russia on Thursday. The offensive has entered Day 3 with the Kremlin targeting the capital city of Kyiv.

"All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any border posts without prior coordination with government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," a goverment statement read.

"The situation at various border checkpoints is senstive and the Embassy is working continuously with our embassies in neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens," it further added.

Staying in western cities of Ukraine with access of water, food, accomodation and basic amenities is "relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border points without being fully abreast of the situation," the government has urged.

Those in the eastern parts have been advised to "avoid unnecessary movement" as much as possible.

With the Ukraianian airspace closed, India has chalked out land routes with the help of Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia Republic. On Friday, sources said that the evacuation costs will be borne by the government.

On Friday, the first batch of Indians from Ukraine reached Romania, the foreign ministry said. “The first batch of evacuees from Ukr

aine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts from Ukraine, Romania and other nations amid the evacuation efforts.

