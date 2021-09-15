Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

'Don't need lesson from failed states like Pakistan': India reacts at UNHRC meet

India said at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on internal affairs of India. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Television reporters operate during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday,(AFP)

In a scathing response to Pakistan and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over their statement, India on Wednesday slammed Islamabad for what it called habitually misuing the platform provided by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to “propagate its false and malicious propaganda” against New Delhi.

India exercised its “right to reply” at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to also comment that the “Council (UNHRC) is aware of Pakistan's attempts to divert the Council's attention from serious human rights violations being propagated by its government, including in the territories occupied by it.”

India's reaction comes in response to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday criticising India's use of stringent laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act across the country as well as restrictions on public assembly and frequent communication blackouts in Jammu & Kashmir.

Even as she acknowledged India's efforts to counter terrorism and promote development in Jammu & Kashmir, Bachelet said that “such restrictive measures can result in human rights violations and foster further tensions and discontent."



India, on multiple occasions, in the past strongly rejected the UN human rights chief's criticisms relating to Jammu and Kashmir as interference in the country’s internal matters based on inadequate understanding of the ground situation.

 

 

Topics
un human rights council unhrc meeting india pakistan ties oic
