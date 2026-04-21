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'Don't need such friends': Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's remark in Lok Sabha

Don't need such friends: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi's remark in Lok Sabha

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him as a "friend" who occasionally extends help, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he does not need "such friends".

Akhilesh Yadav said that only the prime minister could clarify what assistance he was referring to.(File Image/PTI)

Modi had, during his speech in the Lok Sabha last week on the now-rejected constitution amendment bill linked to women's reservation, remarked that "Akhilesh ji is my friend, so he helps me sometimes".

The prime minister made the light-hearted comment after thanking SP MP Dharmendra for mentioning that he is from the OBC community, and asserting that it is his duty to look after everyone's interest.

Asked about the comment at a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Yes, it is a very important question, but our mic was switched off (in the House). We have said we do not need such friends.”

Also Read: ‘Those who change names…’: Akhilesh Yadav joins Mahua Moitra's 'Bulldozer Buddhi' attack on Yogi Adityanath

 
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