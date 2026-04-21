‘Those who change names…’: Akhilesh Yadav joins Mahua Moitra's 'Bulldozer Buddhi' attack on Yogi Adityanath

After TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday and called him “bulldozer buddhi” for misattributing a famous quote at a rally in West Bengal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the conversation, saying, “Only those who change names have had their own names changed.” Akhilesh Yadav also joined Moitra’s ‘Bulldozer Buddhi’ attack. (PTI) Yadav’s remark appeared to be a pointed comment on the renaming of places and institutions under Adityanath. Meanwhile, Moitra, who targeted Adityanath in her post, wrote, “Hello Bulldozer Buddhi @myogiadityanath get your facts right. Netaji Subhash Bose said ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’. Swami Vivekananda did NOT say it. Please go back to drinking Fanta in UP and leave Bengal alone. You’re a joke.”

A video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath misattributing a quote was shared by the official handle of TMC on social media platform X. “Yogi Adityanath has once again exposed @BJP4India’s shocking ignorance and contempt for Bengal’s history. He attributed the immortal line ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ to Swami Vivekananda. It was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the post read.