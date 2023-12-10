‘Don’t offer clean chit if joined BJP': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Dhiraj Sahu I-T raids

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to assure the country that Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu to not offer “clean chit” if he joins the saffron party in future. Referring to the allegations against the NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar in the ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam in Maharashtra, Chaturvedi claimed that top leaders defected from the erstwhile NCP and joined the BJP and “all the ED and I-T actions them stood dissolved”.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(ANI)

“Before terming the Congress ‘corrupted’, the BJP should assure the country that these corrupts aren't offered to free themselves from their sins if they join the party in future,” she said acknowledging the Congress MP's action as a practice of “out-and-out tax evasion.”

The Income Tax department is carrying out raids at the premises of a distillery company owned by Sahu's brother in Odisha's Balangir and recovered more than ₹300 crore cash so far. The central agency is expecting to recover more than ₹350 crore. The raids were initiated following "actionable intelligence" regarding significant "out of book" sales and cash remittances by liquor distributors, sellers, and business groups.

The recent development sparked a row and the ruling BJP demanded an answer from the Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "This is an old tradition of opposition leaders, first they will do corruption and once they're caught, they will try to brush it aside. Who is involved in this and who is not, needs to be investigated. Whoever is found guilty during the investigation, action must be taken against that person," Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan said. The LJP(Ram Vilas) is in alliance with the BJP in the NDA.

