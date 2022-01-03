‘Don't panic’: Yogi Adityanath says Omicron is ‘like viral fever’ but precaution needed

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday dispelled all concerns of a potential third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and said that the new strain causes disease not unlike “viral fever”. Keeping in view the rising concerns over the virus variant, Adityanath said while requisite precautions must be taken to cut the spread of the disease, there is no need to panic.

“It's true that Omicron is highly contagious,” the UP chief minister acknowledged while addressing reporters on concerns about a third wave of the pandemic. “However, it is also true that compared to the second wave, the Omicron variant is weaker and is comparable to a simple viral fever.”

“Safety precautions are necessary when dealing with any disease,” he added. “And in this case, too, safeguards are necessary. But there is no need to panic.”

Speaking on the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was prevalent in India during March-April 2021 and is widely believed to have driven the fatal second wave of the pandemic, Yogi said that people at the time were taking more than a fortnight to recover, also potentially developing other complications along the way.

However, this is not the case with Omicron yet, he said.

“We saw during the Delta phase that people were taking around 15-25 days to recover,” Yogi Adityanath said. “Moreover, post-Covid complications were also reported in patients. But such instances have not yet been seen in cases of the Omicron variant. The virus has now become a lot weaker.”

Notably, a total of 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus – out of which 639 recovered or migrated – have been detected across 23 states and Union territories so far, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (120).

India's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8am.

A total of 4,81,893 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,542 from Maharashtra, 48,113 from Kerala, 38,346 from Karnataka, 36,790 from Tamil Nadu, 25,109 from Delhi, 22,916 from Uttar Pradesh, and 19,781 from West Bengal.