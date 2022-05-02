Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Doordarshan wins Exchange4media award for pet TV series ‘Best Friends Forever’
india news

Doordarshan wins Exchange4media award for pet TV series ‘Best Friends Forever’

The Doordrashan pet show ‘Best Friends Forever’ explains how pets not only take the modern-day stress away but are also life-savers, said union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.
The half-an-hour weekly live phone-in show features stories that explain unique relationships between pets and their owners. (Vide Grab)
Updated on May 02, 2022 08:46 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Doordarshan won the best in-depth Hindi series award 2022 at the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) for a pet show called ‘Best Friends Forever’ on Saturday in the presence of union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

“The show features stories which explain unique relationship one develops with their pets and how pets not only take the modern-day stress away but are also life-savers… The coveted ENBA awards celebrate remarkable work done by individuals and leaders in the media industry who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India,” the I&B ministry said.

RELATED STORIES

The half-an-hour weekly live phone-in show airs two pet trainers who guide people on how to take care of their pets, informs them about pet food, nutrition, routine health check-ups, vaccination and other pet-related issues. Moreover, it shows a two-way communication wherein viewers can interact with experts to clarify their queries.

Aired every Sunday at 7pm, the show is also aired on the YouTube channel of DD national. The coveted ENBA awards celebrate remarkable work done by individuals and leaders in the media industry who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India,” the I&B ministry added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP